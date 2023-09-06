CMAC is hosting a screening of this year’s Youth Voices films at Maya Cinemas on Saturday at 2 p.m.

This free, public event features all 12 films from the 2023 Youth Voices cohort followed by an Q and A session.

The Youth Voices program teaches youth how to harness the power of media to tell stories of personal and societal significance through documentary filmmaking.

Over 10 weeks, the selected young filmmakers produced their own documentary films focusing on social justice issues relevant to the Central Valley, with the guidance of CMAC staff. Topics include climate change, cyberbullying, higher education in Latinx communities, eating disorders amongst youth, a historical look at the wetlands of the Central Valley, and more.

CMAC Youth Voices is made possible by funding from The California Endowment and California Humanities, a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities.