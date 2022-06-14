The Community Media Access Collaborative (CMAC) is now accepting applications for the annual The Big Tell film contest featuring unique and untold stories from California’s Central Valley. SMAC will award ten grants of $5,000 each to local filmmakers to produce a five-minute mini-documentary that highlights innovative and inspiring people, places, and activities in the region.

Films can be about any subject as long as it is relevant to the Central Valley. The ten winners will include at least one filmmaker from each of the six counties in CVCF’s service area: Merced, Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Tulare and Kings.

Filmmakers of all skill levels and backgrounds are invited to apply.

Applications are due on July 12, 2022 at midnight and can be found at www.TheBigTell.org. There is no fee to apply, and filmmakers may submit multiple applications. The winning films will premiere together in a 90-minute televised special in the fall in partnership with KSEE24.