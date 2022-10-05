YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Oct 5, 2022 / 04:12 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 5, 2022 / 04:12 PM PDT
The Clovis Police Department is a proud supporter of KSEE24’s Hispanic Heritage Month coverage and its recruiting officers and other roles within the department.
Anyone interested can apply at JoinClovisPD.com
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com