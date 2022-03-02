Elizabeth Perez, or Bella as her friends and family call her, is a bright young girl. She likes playing softball and hanging out with her family.

Bella is autistic and has some difficult with physical activities, so she hasn’t quite mastered how to ride a bike yet. She’s tried big wheels and training wheels, but just can’t get the hang of it. She’s not giving up!

Her next shot at riding a bike is the Great Bike Giveaway.

Friendship Circle is hosting its annual Great Bike Giveaway that provides children with special needs the opportunity to win an adaptive bicycle.

Bella is hoping to raise enough money to buy or win an adaptive bike from Freedom Concepts, so she can ride the local bike trails with her family.

To donate and vote for Bella visit GreatBikeGiveaway.com/BellaZamora.