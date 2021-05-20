Clovis couple shares their infertility journey on Courteney Cox’s web series 9 Months

Clovis couple Nicki & Mario met each other in a non-denominational, Christian church five years ago and have been married for three years. The foundation of their relationship is built on their religious values and their love of God. Their infertility journey has tested their faith, yet they remain steadfast in their hopes of building a family together.

9 Months with Courteney Cox is a docu-series that tells dynamic and complex pregnancy stories giving viewers an unfiltered look at pregnancy struggles and successes across a diverse range of families.