Clovis Chrysler is hoping to “fill the truck” with donations for our local animal shelters Thursday during KSEE24’s Clear the Shelters campaign.

They’re looking for dog and cat food, kitty litter, newspapers, leashes, pet toys, pet carriers, and more. Find the full list of items our local shelters need here.

Donations will be accepted until 7:00 pm Thursday, Sep. 16.