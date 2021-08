Check out these two large breed dogs Juneau and Blue from Valley Animal Center. They’re adorable and adaptable.

Juneau is a Pit Bull Terrier & Border Collie Mix and is super shy at times, but once you get her playing she is just the sweetest girl.

Blue is a Labrador Retriever Mix and super high energy, very rambunctious and playful.

To meet these pooches visit Valley Animal Center today.