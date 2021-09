Athena the German Shepard is a sweet girl. She came to the Madera County Animal Shelter with a missing back paw, but that doesn’t slow her down!

Athena and so many other big dogs are available for adoption for just $25 this weekend at the Madera Animal Shelter’s big adoption event on Saturday as they help KSEE24 Clear the Shelters.

There will be raffle tickets for prizes and concessions to help raise money for injured and sick homeless pets that come into the Madera County Animal Shelter.