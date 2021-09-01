Clear the Shelters 2021 and Emily Erwin’s adorable adoptables

Adopting a dog can be one of the most rewarding experiences in your lifetime. A dog doesn’t care about how much money you make, what clothes you wear, or what kind of car you drive. They don’t care if you’re smart, or funny, or attractive.  

Show a dog kindness and they’ll show you loyalty and love that can surpass what even humans can give sometimes.  

All this month here at KSEE24 we’re trying to Clear the Shelters and encourage everyone who can to adopt a dog or a pet.  

In my family, we’ve adopted dogs my entire life. Watch the video for a walk down memory lane with my dogs.

Our Central Valley SPCA and the Valley Animal Center have dogs and cats and pets available to enrich your life right now!

