City Without Orphans is putting the finishing touches on its foster youth space opening at the City Center this summer.

The space will host their offices, a learning space, a kitchen for skills classes, and a shoppable closet with free professional attire, home goods, self-care items, and other necessities called “The Closet.”

Right now CWO is looking for community partners to commit to helping them stock “The Closer” every month with in-kind donations or monetary donations.

For more information visit CWO on Facebook or Instagram.

City Without Orphans operates as a bridge connecting the needs of foster and orphaned children with the calling and resources of local churches and other organizations.