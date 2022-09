City Without Orphans is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with an outdoor dinner at Solitary Cellars on Friday, Nov. 11.

There will be a raffle, live music, and a dessert auction. The evening begins at 6:00 pm and all the fun wraps up at 8:30 pm.

More info will be released to the City Without Orphans website.

City Without Orphans operates as a bridge connecting the needs of foster and orphaned children with the calling and resources of local churches.