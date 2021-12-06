Christmas on the 41 is making new valley traditions

LifeBridge Community Church is partnering with the Buena Vista Event Center to bring a new holiday tradition to the Central Valley with Christmas on the 41.

Christmas on the 41 is a family-friendly, free holiday event complete with a kids carnival, inflatables, a petting zoo with pony rides, a Christmas market with local vendors, ornament & cookie decorating, Santa selfies, food trucks, live music, prizes, and more!

It’s all happening Friday, Dec. 10 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Buena Vista Event Center at 14860 CA-41, Madera, CA 93636.