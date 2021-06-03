Children’s Musical Theaterworks takes centerstage June 11 through 20

Matilda the Musical is a live, on-stage, in-person musical production that opens June 11 and runs through June 20 at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Fresno!

Directed by Julie Lucido, and inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl (Willy Wonka), the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With the book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

The cast of over 50 kids and 10 adults have been rehearsing since October, hanging tough through multiple covid delays, and now they are ready to hit the stage!

Tickets are available at www.cmtworks.org or by calling (866) 973-9610.