The enchanting modern classic from Disney coming to Fresno!

Children’s Musical Theaterworks is bringing “Frozen Jr.” to the stage Aug. 4 – 13 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

“Frozen Jr.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, performed by CMT’s junior performers, ages 6-13! We have over 80 children cast members!

Frozen plays August 4-13 at the Fresno Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Fresno. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for kids! Tickets may be purchased at www.cmtworks.org.