Fresno CA, Children’s Musical Theaterworks, of Fresno, CA, will bring Valley audiences the history of

France in a unique way with a production of Les Misérables School Edition, an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical. Show dates are Jul 15-24 at the Historic Fresno Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Fresno.

Children’s Musical Theaterworks cmtworks.org Tickets: 866.973.9610 Info: 559.835.6875 Email: info@cmtworks.org