Children’s Movement will host its 10th Annual State of Our Children breakfast on Aug. 31 from 7:30 to 10:00 am at the Clovis Veteran’s Memorial Building.

Tickets are available online.

The breakfast is an opportunity for local stakeholders, educators, and invested community members to engage on what’s working well in Fresno County and opportunity areas for improvement all from the perspective of children.

Children’s Movement is a local non-profit organization made up of residents from diverse backgrounds and places who work together to improve outcomes for children by championing policies that advance equity and justice across Fresno County.