Kids Park is a licensed child care facility with no commitments and no reservations. Everything is charged to the minute, so kids can stay for an hour or a whole day.

Every day the staff at Kids Park offers structured activities based on learning and cognition. They even help with pre-schooling.

Owner, Susi Finley, joins CVT to tells us all about it.

Visit Kids Park at 8485 N Fresno St # 101, Fresno, CA 93720 or give them a call at (559) 447-5437