The home of the original chicken sandwich is teaming up with Shared Table to help combat food waste in America.

Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, and Chef Lorris Gibson from St. Vinny’s Bistro, a San Antonio-based nonprofit joined the show with how the partnership is feeding hungry people and how the Chick-fil-A digital cookbook encourages people to reduce food waste at home.