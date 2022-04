March is the time to spring forward, making us mindful of the changing seasons and the opportunity to get a fresh start.

Dr. Mike Dow, Psy.D., Ph,D, joined the show to share some ideas to improve overall health and well-being as the seasons change.

Dr. Dow is a psychotherapist and functional nutritionist, and author of New York Times bestselling books like “The Brain Fog Fix — Healing the Broken Brain,” and “The Sugar Brain Fix”.