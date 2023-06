As we enter a new phase of the pandemic, there are changes on the horizon that may impact how we get medical care.

Dr. Toni Richards-Rowley a pediatrician and member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Dr. Felix Valbuena, a family physician and leader with the National Association of Community Health Centers joined the show with the value of prioritizing high-quality primary care for everyone.

For more information visit https://www.primarycareforamerica.org/.