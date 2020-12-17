Chandler Farms wins the 2020 Ag Business Award

The 2020 Ag Business award, presented by professional services firm Moss Adams, is awarded to an organization whose achievements and impact have significantly contributed to the Central Valley’s ag industry.
This year’s winner has been doing just that for more than 100 years in Selma.
Congratulations to Chandler Farms, recipient of Moss Adam’s 2020 Ag Business Award.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.