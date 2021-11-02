Central Valley Today’s Giving Tuesdays: Marjaree Mason Center

The holidays are the time of year when people feel the most generous and the most giving, so from now until the new year Central Valley Today will highlight a different charity or non-profit organization from around the Central Valley every Tuesday.



This Tuesday we highlighted the Majraree Mason Center.

Marjaree Mason Center is Fresno County’s only dedicated provider of domestic violence shelter and support services.

In addition to providing shelter, the center is dedicated to empowering families to end the cycle of abuse with counseling, rental assistance, access to job resources and legal assistance, clothing, food, and so much more.

Much of their funding comes from the community’s generous support.