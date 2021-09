Michael Shirinian owns Elbow Room in Fresno’s Fig Garden. He sat down with us to preview what they’re offering for Fresno Restaurant Week and let his bartenders pour us a few cocktails.

Elbow Room is a Fresno favorite and they’re staying true to the classics people love while experimenting with their food and drink menu.

During Fresno Restaurant Week Elbow Room is offering a prix fixe menu starting at $45 and a special Lunch menu starting at just $15.