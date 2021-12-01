Central Valley Today holiday gift guide: For the wine lover

For the wine lover on your list this year, why not gift the wine that cares.

Teneral Cellars is woman-owned and operated. Their mission is to give back with every glass.

With each bottle sold, Teneral Cellars will give back to their charity of the quarter. Right now, with their Peace, Love & Joy Collection Teneral Cellars is partnering with the World Central Kitchen.

Released just in time for holiday sipping, the collection supports the giving spirit with $10 from every sale going toward WCK Direct, a text-to-order program that addresses the dramatic rise in food insecurity, the increased strain on the emergency food system and the struggling restaurant industry.

