Clausthaler Beer is the most awarded non-alcoholic beer in the industry.

They have been perfecting the method for brewing beer without alcohol for more than 40 years.

They made the first grapefruit non-alcoholic beer and now the first holiday, non-alcoholic beer.

Santa Clausthaler holiday brew limited edition is a first of kit’s kind 50/50 blend of Clausthaler Original and cranberry-cinnamon drink, making it the perfect blend for all winter activities and holiday social gatherings.