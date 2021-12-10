Central valley Today Gift Guide: Something sparkly

Jewelry is always an option when buying gifts for the special someone in your life. Here are three creative ideas for gifting something sparkly this year.

Emerson & Oliver

DIA bracelets are stainless steel springs worn as bangles. They are water-safe and will not tarnish or rust. Yet DIA’s are delicate, intricate & soft.

Blingo

Traditional bulky jewelry organizers leave a lot to be desired. Your bling deserves better, especially if you’re traveling this holiday season or always on the go. Blingo is a reimagined jewelry case, designed to make storing jewelry simple and effective. Its unique design uses a bristle base that allows women to simply drop their jewelry into the case, zip shut, and go. Jewelry remains safe, secure, and incredibly tangle-free! It’s the must-have travel accessory that takes care of your bling! With Blingo, jewelry stays protected using “small teeth” that prevent jewelry from moving around and thus keeping your precious bling tangle-free. No more tangles, kinks, or knots.

Bonds & Wonders – Basics Collection

Bonds & Wonders creates handcrafted pieces that are made with loving care for special occasions to serve as beautiful reminders of those significant dates or moments that you cherish. Bonds & Wonders offers elegant and timeless designs to hold dear forever. Each piece in their collections is thoughtfully designed to make someone feel loved, treasured, and special. Whether you are buying it for yourself, a loved one, or a friend, the love and thoughtfulness will be fully expressed by the piece. Nothing is more priceless than jewelry that is specially made for you.