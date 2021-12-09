Central Valley Today Gift Guide: For all the men in your life

Here is your chance to add some style to your guy’s daily routines with two awesome and unique gift ideas.

Imperium Shaving Razors

Imperium Shaving, we treasure the ritual of grooming, whether it’s a straight-razor shave in a barber’s chair or a late-for-work morning shave in front of your bathroom mirror. We believe that the things you use every day can and should be beautiful. Starting your day with a razor that’s a pleasure to see, to hold, and to feel on your skin is a way to be good to yourself.

Imperium razors stand out for their unmatched elegance and exquisite workmanship. Each time you use one of our razors, you will instantly notice the weight, quality, and feel of something made carefully by a skilled artisan. Your day should start with a well-appointed grooming routine, and tools that are a pleasure to use and display. This is our Ace razor made from sustainable Rosewood sourced from Central American tree farms. Prized for its use in designer furniture, instruments, and heirloom sculptures, this is an extremely strong, durable wood, with a prominently figured grain with dark to light reddish hues. Available for Gillette and double edge blades. This is the quintessential luxury shaving tool that perfectly embodies high-end shaving and traditional men’s grooming. And as always it’s proudly made in the USA

Outlaw Soaps

Smell like your favorite things, no matter where your adventures take you. Rugged & real scents, made in the USA, cruelty-free, sustainable, 100% guaranteed

These are unstoppably amazing Western soaps, lotions, colognes (both solid and spray), and more.

Made with natural ingredients right here in the USA