Central Valley Today Gift Guide: Bring the whole family together with a game!

Bring the whole family together this Christmas with a gift everyone can enjoy… a game! Check out these awesome family-friendly games.

Sabobatage

Price: $25

Boba is all the rage, so why not have fun with this bubble milk tea game and get ready to Sabobatage! By dealing cards with bubble milk tea ingredients made into cute, lovable characters… build drinks, avoid the health inspector, or sabobatage others in this fun fast casual strategic tabletop boba card game where you compete with other players to prevail as the best boba shop in town! Founded by a brother and sister team who share an affinity for boba and entrepreneurship, transforming their idea into a tangible game with a business plan was a no-brainer for this duo who are bringing much needed Asian American representation into the tabletop game playing field. Order yours in time for game night!

Daring Contest (Family Edition)

Like Daring Contest, but don’t want to embarrass yourself in front of your parents (or Kids)? This version keeps all the fun of Daring Contest but with a family-friendly set of dares and penaltites. (Available at Amazon.com)

Castaway

Connect with friends and family with the ALL NEW backyard fishing game CastAway. “My primary goal in creating the game is to allow anyone with an interest in fishing the opportunity to safely practice casting from the comfort of a backyard or favorite camp spot and have a lot of fun doing it. Think of it as a combination of corn-hole, darts, and fishing; it’s a pretty good trio!”

Unstable Unicorns

Build a Unicorn Army. Betray Your Friends. Unicorns are Your Friends Now. Unstable Unicorns is a strategic card game that will destroy your friendships but in a good way. The game was one of Kickstarter’s top 100 most backed projects of all time and has sold over a million copies worldwide. Unstable Unicorns won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for Toy of the Year. (Available at Amazon.com)

Here To Slay

A strategic card game. A role-playing adventure. A dangerous new world. Here to Slay is a fast-paced, easy to learn game that is perfect for all skill levels, whether you’re just entering the world of role-playing games or honing your masterful skills. The game was one of Kickstarter’s top 50 most backed projects of all time! This brutal and adorable game takes 30-60 minutes to play and is for 2-6 players (recommended for ages 10+). The box contains 1 standard deck of 115 cards, 6 Party Leader cards, 15 oversized Monster cards, 2 six-sided dice, and 6 rules reference cards. Here to Slay makes a great gift for any game lover, and is one of Pop Insider’s best geeky gifts of 2020! (Available at Amazon.com)