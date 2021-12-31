Central Valley Today celebrates an incredible year and rings in 2022

Throughout 2021 Central Valley Today interviewed and promotoed amazing local businesses, charities, and events throughout the central valley.

Whether you’re a business owner, a consumer, or just a fan of local tv, we make this show every day for the people of the Central Valley. So, if you have an idea for the show, a business you want us to visit, or an event you want us to promote, get in touch with us! Email us at CVT@KSEE.com.

So here’s to another great year in the Central Valley here on Central Valley Today.

