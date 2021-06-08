Central Valley Education Foundation, started and paid for by Fresno teachers

Born out of the Fresno Teachers Association, the Central Valley Education Foundation is a non-profit committed to creating grants for teachers who are improving the learning environment for their students, grants, and scholarships for students, and to generally support the Central Valley’s educational community.

CVEF was founded by Fresno teachers and voluntarily paid for by automatic paycheck deductions from Fresno Teachers.

Those donations are being used to fund this year’s CVEF scholarships for students headed to 4-year universities. Eight bright, young students were chosen this year.

CVEF President joined CVT to talk about the foundation, this year’s scholarship recipients and their hopes for the future.