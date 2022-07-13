Central California Legal Services provides free civil legal assistance for people and companies that qualify providing crucial support for those with lower incomes.

CCLS wouldn’t be able to do the work they do without the help of generous community leaders, which is why they’re honoring them with the CCLS Champions of Justice Awards on Sep. 22. The banquest begins at 7:00 pm at the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust.

Tickets to the awards banquet are available here.

Central California Legal Services Legal Advice Line (800) 675-8001 Health Consumer Center (800) 464-3111 Offices in Fresno, Madera and Visalia