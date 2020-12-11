Central California Food Bank is adapting to the growing need for emergency food support

Since the start of the pandemic, the Central California Food Bank has seen a 50% increase across its distributions and 25% of the people they served had never sought emergency food service before.

The added demand has paved the way for some innovative solutions.

CenCal Food Bank started groceries to go, almost all of their distributions are drive-thru and they’re able to meet people where they are with their delivery networks, although Co-CEO Natalie Caples said they still need community support.

Many of their agency partners haven’t been able to provide volunteers, so that’s their biggest need according to Caples.

Interested volunteers can head to ccfoodbank.org for more information and follow the CenCal food bank on Facebook and Instagram @cencalfoodbank to help get the word out about the emergency food network.