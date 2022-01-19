Central California Blood Center struggling to increase critical blood supply

The Central California Blood Center is continuing its call for blood donors as its supplies remain low.

Ersilia Lacaze with the Central California Blood center joined Central Valley Today to talk about how donating can save lives and their struggle to host donation events during the pandemic.

While the pandemic has made donating events more difficult, the Central California Blood Center is still hosting many events all over the valley. For the most up to date, blood donation event list visit DonateBlood.org.