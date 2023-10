CenterStage Clovis is back in the spotlight with its production of “Once” the musical.

“Once” is a tale of two musicians on a journey to discover themselves and their passion for music on the Emerald Isle.

CenterStage Clovis does one production a year, but there are just a few more chances to see “Once” on Oct. 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. as well as 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Tickets are available online at centerstageclovis.com