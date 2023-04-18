YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Apr 18, 2023 / 04:37 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 18, 2023 / 04:43 PM PDT
Yosemite’s Earth Day Festival 2023 is happening Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in Yosemite Village.
There will be a variety of informational booths and educational activities for all ages.
