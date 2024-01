It’s the place you check out for a special occasion, or for that special someone, and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, Orloff Jewelers in Fresno is the place to shop.

Orloff Jeweler is hosting its annual buying event Jan. 18 and 19 at its Fig Garden location.

Orloff Jewelers

770 W. Shaw Ave. #101, Fresno 93704

(559) 221-6622