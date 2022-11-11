YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Nov 11, 2022 / 04:15 PM PST
Updated: Nov 11, 2022 / 04:15 PM PST
World Kindness Day is Sunday and Storyland is celebrating the day with a story and activities for kids.
Storyland is located in Roeding Park at 890 W Belmont Ave, Fresno.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com