Today we’re celebrating… with sandwiches.

This is the time of year for gathering and rejoicing that we can gather.

Port of Subs is just around the corner to take care of all your party guests this year. Visit them at portorsubs.com to put in your catering order today.

Port of Subs is your neighborhood sandwich shop and deli. They’ve been slicing meats and cheeses fresh since 1972! They have 18 signature sandwiches, rotating specials, and can cater your next event!