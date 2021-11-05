Celebrate the mighty Pomegranate in Madera this weekend

The Madera Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival is happening on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Madera Fairgrounds.

Enjoy free admission and free parking at this family-friendly event.

There will be pomegranate-inspired food and drinks, cooking demonstrations, vendors featuring theme products, and more!

The younger ones will have fun at the ‘Kids Zone’ – with art, inflatables, and pony rides.