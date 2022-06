Castle Air Museum is continuing to do the great work of saving and preserving military aviation history. Executive director Joe Pruzzo joined the show with an update on everything happening at the museum

Castle Air Museum is open on the 4th of July. Visitors can experience an Air Force 1 plane and its newest aircraft a U.S. Navy Sikorsky SH-6o B Seahawk.

For more information please visit https://www.castleairmuseum.org/