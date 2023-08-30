Cabernet Sauvignon Day is Aug. 31.

It’s one of the world’s most popular wines and can grow almost anywhere, according to Theo Rutherford, a D.C. area sommelier.

Rutherford joined the show with four different Cabs, perfect for Cab Day.

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon ($17.99)

Josh Cellars makes well-balanced and delicious wines meant to be shared with people who matter most in your life – perfect selection for celebrating National Red Wine Day. Round and juicy, this Cabernet Sauvignon has flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut, and cinnamon, complemented by hints of vanilla and toasted oak.

The Calling Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($37.00)

Produced by winemaker James MacPhail, The Calling is dream collection of California wines sourced from renowned AVAs and esteemed vineyards, representing some of the most exclusive and prestigious terroirs and vines in California. Alexander Valley AVA has the ideal combination of climate and soil type to produce some of California’s best Cabernet Sauvignon. The palate is rich, luscious, and beautifully structured with layers of black fruit and freshly roasted coffee, finishing with round and supple tannins – worthy to add to these selections.

Honest Thief ($25.00)

A brand new plush, opulent and delicious Cabernet Sauvignon from the up-and-becoming favorite region of Paso Robles, CA. The Honest Thief is a character fashioned from 1850’s Paso history. Her story captures the renegade spirit of the brand’s winemaking: wine that’s bold and captivating.