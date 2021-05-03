Celebrate nurses month with a new career in nursing with SJVC

Honoring America’s nurses has never been more significant than this time in history.  

Last year the American Nurses Association extended nurses’ week to an entire month. So, now the entire month of May is dedicated to recognizing the vital impact nurses have on the health and well being of our communities. 

San Joaquin Valley College has two great programs for vocational nurses and registered nurses.  

If you want to start your rewardeding career in nursing visit SJVC.edu today.  

