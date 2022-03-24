Cheers!
Humboldt Distillery founder and master distiller Abe Stevens joined the show to whip up a cocktail classic with Humboldt Vodka.
Humboldt Organic Greyhound
- 1.5 oz Humboldt Organic Vodka
- 4 oz pink (or ruby) fresh squeezed grapefruit juice (You’ll need a couple fresh grapefruits, knife to cut in half, and a basic citrus juicer and container to catch the juice in)
- small grapefruit slice for garnish
- Combine all ingredients in a highball glass, add ice and vodka top with grapefruit juice,and garnish