August 8th is dedicated to our furry feline friends as International Cat Day.

Valley Animal Center joined the show with Smalls, a 2-year-old cat that was dumped at Valley Animal Center.

Smalls was cautious at the start but has since warmed up to staff and they’ve discovered he’s an absolute sweetheart. He does great with other cats and would be an awesome first cat or an additional cat to someone’s household. His adopters will need some patience with him during his adjustment process to his new home as he does get scared easily. Once he’s comfortable, however, this feline will be a curious explorer.

With the Valley Animal Center’s Clear the Shelters promotion, Smalls’s reduced adoption fee is $60 instead of $100.

His adoption comes with him being neutered, microchipped, flea treated, dewormed, and up to date on vaccinations. Adopters get one free wellness exam and a goodie bag to take home. If anyone is interested, they can meet Smalls at the Valley Animal Center cat adoption center any day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out the pre-adoption application found here: https://valleyanimal.org/cat-adoption-application/