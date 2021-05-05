Celebrate mom with a Stella Rosa “mom”osa

Stella Rosa produces award-winning, semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines. They’re great on their own, but because of their low alcohol content Stella Rosa wines also make great cocktail ingredients with your favorite liquors or champagnes.

This Mother’s Day celebrate mom with these Stella Rosa cocktails.

LeMOMade Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 Lemon, sliced thinly

2 Strawberries, 1 sliced thinly

4 oz. Stella Rosa Rosé

Lemonade (sparkling if you want)

Mint leaves

Directions:

In a glass, muddle a strawberry and a few springs of mint

Add more mint or strawberries based on your taste preference

Add ice and Stella Rosa Rosé, fill rest of the glass with lemonade of choice

Stir gently and garnish with Strawberries and lemon wedge

MOMosa Cocktail:

Ingredients:

Stella Rosa Asti

Orange Juice

Rosemary

1 orange, sliced

Directions:

In a champaign glass, add Stella Rosa Asti about ¾ the way

Top with orange juice

Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a slice or orange