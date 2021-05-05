Celebrate mom with a Stella Rosa “mom”osa

Stella Rosa produces award-winning, semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines. They’re great on their own, but because of their low alcohol content Stella Rosa wines also make great cocktail ingredients with your favorite liquors or champagnes.
This Mother’s Day celebrate mom with these Stella Rosa cocktails.
LeMOMade Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 1 Lemon, sliced thinly
- 2 Strawberries, 1 sliced thinly
- 4 oz. Stella Rosa Rosé
- Lemonade (sparkling if you want)
- Mint leaves
Directions:
- In a glass, muddle a strawberry and a few springs of mint
- Add more mint or strawberries based on your taste preference
- Add ice and Stella Rosa Rosé, fill rest of the glass with lemonade of choice
- Stir gently and garnish with Strawberries and lemon wedge
MOMosa Cocktail:
Ingredients:
- Stella Rosa Asti
- Orange Juice
- Rosemary
- 1 orange, sliced
Directions:
- In a champaign glass, add Stella Rosa Asti about ¾ the way
- Top with orange juice
- Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a slice or orange
