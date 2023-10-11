CRU Winery is celebrating the fruits of its labor with its harvest celebration on Oct. 28 and matching wine lovers with adoptable pets at an adoption event on Oct. 15.

CRU Winery is partnering with the Animal Compassion Team for its event. Guests who adopt or donate to the Animal Compassion Team will receive a complimentary wine tasting.

The CRU Winery harvest celebration will include an educational clone tasting preceding the harvest celebration, new wine releases, live music, artisan pizza, lawn games and fall activities. Tickets are available at www.cruwinery.com