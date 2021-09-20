Celebrate Fresno food and culture with Fresno Restaurant Week

CVT
Posted: / Updated:

Fresno Restaurant Week 2021 is hosted by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce. It’s a chance to experiences some of the tastiest food in town and the state. You can explore new restaurants or have an excuse to visit your favorites.  

There are 14 Fresno restaurants participating in the week of food and indulgence many offering experimental menus, new items, or prix fixe menu deals. 

Scott Miller, President, and CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce sat down with us to talk about everything going on this year during Fresno Restaurant Week.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com