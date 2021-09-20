Celebrate Fresno food and culture with Fresno Restaurant Week

Fresno Restaurant Week 2021 is hosted by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce. It’s a chance to experiences some of the tastiest food in town and the state. You can explore new restaurants or have an excuse to visit your favorites.

There are 14 Fresno restaurants participating in the week of food and indulgence many offering experimental menus, new items, or prix fixe menu deals.

Scott Miller, President, and CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce sat down with us to talk about everything going on this year during Fresno Restaurant Week.