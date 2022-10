The 29th annual Oakhurst Fall Festival kicks off Friday.

Friday, Oct. 7th from 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 8th from 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

There will be live entertainment all weekend, shopping, carnival rides, games, wine and beer tasting, and so much more.

Three-day passes are just $5. Visit www.OakhurstChamber.com/fall-festival for more info.