Celebrate Blind Dog Day with Bunny the Chihuahua mix in need of a forever home

As we gear up for National Dog Day on Aug. 26, we’re celebrating another dog holiday today, Blind Dog Day.

Today’s adorable adoptable is Bunny, a Chihuahua mix.

Bunny came to the Valley Animal Center with a terrible eye condition that forced the vets to surgically remove her eyes. She was fostered with Ruban, Valley Animal Canter’s dog care supervisor, and now Bunny is thriving and ready for her forever home.

Bunny is a spunky little girl despite her blindness. Ruben was surprised at how quickly Bunny learned to navigate his house and how confident she was despite everything that had happened to her.

Valley Animal Center is looking for a calm and peaceful home for Bunny. An owner who has had experience with blind dogs or with small rescue dogs is ideal, but they are open to adopting her to any who will have the patience to work with her and her blindness.

Bunny is dog-friendly but does not like cats.

If anyone is interested in adopting Bunny, they can contact our dog adoption center at 559-233-8717 or via email at dogs@valleyanimal.org.

Check out the Valley Animal Center’s blog to learn more about Bunny’s journey.