Buddy Check Day is on the 24th day of every month. It’s a day to call, text or email your buddy and remind them to do a self-examination for breast cancer.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, but catching it early can make all the difference. This is why monthly self-examinations are so important.

California Cancer Associates for Research and Excellence offers extensive services and care for every step of cancer treatment, including oncology, chemotherapy, radiation oncology, infusion and imaging.

Dr. Parham Mafi is a Breast Reconstruction Surgeon. He joined the show with how breast reconstruction can help to heal after breast cancer.

cCARE

Main : (559) 326-1222

New Patients: (559) 326-1905

cCare.com